Featuring updated pneumatics, the latest safety features, and an intuitive user interface, the next-generation Standard Series ultrasonic welding machines from Rinco Ultrasonics will be introduced at NPE2024 in Orlando, FL, in May.

Designed for the automotive, appliance, medical, electronics, and packaging industries, the new Standard Series welders are available in 20-, 35-, and 70-kHz frequencies. The series range includes:

The Standard 50 for micro components, such as microelectronics.

The Standard 745 and 3000, which are available with stainless-steel housings for cleanroom applications. The Standard 3000 CR is certified to ISO Class 6 cleanroom specifications.

The upgraded pneumatics of these machines include standard safety features like position monitoring of the ultrasonic stack.

Robust machines with user-friendly features.

“Our next-generation Standard Series technology elevates pneumatically driven ultrasonic welding to a new level, pushing the limits of what our customers can achieve in terms of performance and cost to meet their rigorous manufacturing requirements,” said Serge Patamia, CEO of Rinco Ultrasonics, based in Romanshorn, Switzerland. “This proven, robust machine line now comes with some of the most user-friendly features in the industry to help manufacturers be more efficient and productive.”

Permanent audit trails valued by medtech suppliers and OEMs.

A patented light-strip indicator on the front of the machine indicates status. The Standard Series can be fully calibrated and offers permanent audit trails to track and automatically store all system errors and adjustments, a feature that is particularly important for medical device manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the completely new graphical and ergonomic user interface is operated through a 10-inch color touchscreen monitor that includes advanced weld data graphing. Weld data is automatically transferred to internal and external data carriers and network drives. Programmable password protection offers multiple security levels.

Visit Rinco Ultrasonics at booth W2773 during NPE2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from May 6 to 10.