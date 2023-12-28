Bioplastics News Stream

Sponsored By

Calvin Klein's bioplastic gift wrap, European Bioplastics displeasure, engineered tough-as-steel bio-silk, biopolymer composite "sandwich", unfortunate fork time-lapse result.

Rick Lingle

December 28, 2023

One of the most dynamic categories in plastics is for bioplastics aka biopolymers and related bio-based materials made from renewable sources.

The articles PlasticsToday publishes related to this high-interest, fast-accelerating topic represent only the fraction of what’s happening in this market. That’s the idea behind this new and regularly updated curated stream of Tweets drawn from X, formerly known as Twitter, dedicated to bioplastic news, research, and innovations. 

To keep the stream fresh, content will be limited to about the last three to four weeks, please check back regularly. 

Calvin Klein, Natural Material Studio collaborated to create a bioplastic pouch for gift wrapping made of Procel, which is both recyclable and biodegradable.

European Bioplastics displeased by Environmental Ministers position on bioplastics.

Companies develop genetically engineered spider silk fibers (bio-silk) using new processes that are as tough as steel yet as elastic as rubber.

Biopolymer composite “sandwich” can be used for a range of applications such as an envelope for drugs, a material for medical implants, and in food packaging.

Time-lapse of biodegradable plastic fork is an eye opener.

Swiss company Sulzer expands portfolio of licensed technologies to produce PLA-based bioplastics.

Indiana startup AgroRenew LLC plans to invest $83 million to build a facility that turns watermelon waste into bioplastics.

Debriefing on startup Tom Tex Co., which produces bio-based high-performance materials using chitosan.

Thyssenkrupp Uhde plans to build a large-scale PLA biopolymer plant on the Arabian Peninsula.

Biodegradable polymers for controlled drug release.

HICCUPS develops PLGA biopolymer from wastewater emissions.

NatureWorks COO Bill Suehr on the new fully integrated Ingeo PLA biopolymer manufacturing facility under construction in Thailand

TIME takes bioplastics to task.

SMU grads turn agricultural products into bioplastics.

NatureWorks, a Cargill Inc. joint venture that makes bioplastics, appoints Erik Ripple as the company’s new president and CEO.

 150,000 compostable beer cups made of Biodolomer biopolymer featured at last weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Aimplas produces bioplastics from beer processing waste.

