A change in ownership at Total Molding Services, a contract manufacturer supplying injection molding, tooling, and assembly services, has spawned a new name for the Quakertown, PA–based company. The new name, Moldgenix, implies via the Latin-derived word “genix,” the creation of molded products and better reflects the company’s innovative spirt and future-forward vision, it said in making the announcement today.

New owner Haartz Family Holdings is the investment branch of the Haartz family, which owns Haartz Corp., a global supplier of convertible toppings and interior surface materials for the automotive sector. It is based in Acton, MA, with additional manufacturing operations in Mannheim, Germany, and offices in Japan, China, and Mexico. The investment arm also has holdings in Peak Performance Compounding.

Moldgenix adheres to scientific injection molding principles in producing tight-tolerance plastic parts for medical, dental, industrial, electronics, and consumer applications.

The transition to Moldgenix is supported by a substantial investment in three primary areas — processes, talent, and technology, said the press release. The Moldgenix brand will be rolled out across all company materials and communication channels.