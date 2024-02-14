Kreate, a design engineering company based in Findlay, OH, has acquired a supplier of plastic injection molded components for the automotive industry located in Georgetown, TX.

Kreate uses 3D-printing technology and sustainable manufacturing practices to set industry standards for sustainability, quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, said the news release.

Accelerated product deliveryA key part of Kreate's expansion strategy across the United States, the addition of the Texas operation enhances Kreate's manufacturing capabilities and strengthens its logistics network, enabling faster delivery of innovative products nationwide.

The Georgetown facility, known for its advanced manufacturing processes and commitment to excellence, aligns with Kreate's mission to deliver products like outdoor furniture, deck and dock systems, raised garden beds, utility sinks, wheelbarrows, and other everyday products to its retail partners.

Presses from 500 to 3,000 tonsWith this expansion, Kreate adds 500,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution space, 30 injection molding machines ranging from 500 to 3,000 tons, and 160 skilled associates. This move is projected to add more than $150 million in annual revenue, said Kreate.

This expansion is a step toward delivering our products within a day's transit anywhere in the United States,” said Nickolas Reinhart, founder and owner of Kreate. “We aim to build on Georgetown's foundation while introducing new product innovation, customer diversification, and sustainable manufacturing practices."

The acquisition was finalized on Jan. 22, 2024.