Intek Plastics has acquired a 72,000-square-foot extrusion facility in Medford, WI, that expands its twin-screw extruder capability and reinforces its commitment to serving OEMs in the fenestration industry.

The acquisition also allows Intek to immediately support growing customer demand, said CEO Kevin Hogan in the news release. “In addition to continuous investment in our Hastings, MN, facility, adding the Medford plant greatly increases our twin-screw extruder capacity. This allows us to immediately support the growth of our customers and further expand into the agriculture, power, infrastructure, lighting, and other markets.”



By duplicating its production capabilities, the Wisconsin facility provides an important risk reduction asset, said Intek. The equipment acquired is equivalent to Intek’s best-in-class, high-volume twin-screw extruders in the Hastings plant.

A family-owned business for more than 60 years, Intek provides engineered thermoplastic extrusions, fabricated sub-assemblies, and value-added services to OEMs. It describes itself as a best-in-class partner with the largest customers in the fenestration industry. The company is focused on growth, both organically and through acquisition, and has the ambition of assembling a strategic portfolio of plastics capabilities to position it as one of the largest and most respected plastics companies in the world.