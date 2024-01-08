One Rock Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Constantia Flexibles

One Rock Capital Partners, LLC announced that one of its affiliates has successfully completed the acquisition of Constantia Flexibles, a leading global packaging manufacturer, from Wendel, a European investment firm, Maxburg Capital Partners, and other shareholders.

Constantia is a leading producer of flexible packaging and the partner of choice to more than 4,000 pharmaceutical, food and consumer goods customers worldwide. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, it employs more than 7,150 employees globally at 28 sites in 15 countries.

In two separate studies, a research firm identified Constantia as one of the top 21 flexible packaging companies in the world as well as one of the top 21 sustainable packaging companies in the world.

“We are thrilled that Constantia is officially a part of the One Rock portfolio,” says Telmo Valido, partner at One Rock. “This is a business already distinguished by a dedicated focus on its customers, and we look forward to contributing One Rock’s industry and operational expertise to further support the Company’s ongoing growth initiatives.”

“Constantia’s commitment to product innovation, sustainability and quality underscores its position as a market leader in the flexible packaging industry,” says Kurt Beyer, Partner at One Rock. “We look forward to working alongside Constantia’s management team to enhance its operational capabilities and suite of packaging solutions to maximize its potential.”

Pim Vervaat, CEO at Constantia Flexibles, says “Demand for flexible packaging is increasing, and at Constantia we continue to strive to provide leading products and service for our customers’ growing needs. As we enter this next chapter of growth, we look forward to collaborating with One Rock to continue to build on our success.”

J.P. Morgan served as lead financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to One Rock on the transaction. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor and Evercore served as financial advisor to Constantia.