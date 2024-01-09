Star Plastics Names New CEO

Daniel T. McMullen has been officially named CEO of thermoplastics custom compounder Star Plastics after a brief stint as interim CEO.

With a background in specialty chemicals and advanced materials, McMullen joined Star Plastics of Millwood, WV, in 2022 as vice president of finance and corporate development.

Growing demand for recycled-content compounds

“What started as a recycling company 35 years ago has now grown into a superior provider of custom compounds based on prime and recycled engineering-grade thermoplastic resins,” McMullen said. “In the past two years, Star Plastics has made significant investments in new technologies and capabilities that have it well positioned for future growth. As a solution provider in sustainable materials, we anticipate a growing need for our reNova recycled-content compounds.”

As interim CEO, McMullen was critical in supporting Star’s growth plans thanks to his experience in international mergers and acquisitions.

More than 30 years of leadership experience

“Dan brings over 30 years of management, leadership, and product development to this role,” said Carr T. Preston, managing director of Akoya Capital Partners, member of Star Plastics’ board of directors. “He also has experience fostering cultures of innovation and growth and solid experience in his prior roles at Star.”

McMullen earned master’s degrees in business administration from the University of Cincinnati and chemical engineering from Tufts University. He holds certifications as a Six Sigma Black Belt and in Lean Tools Implementation.

Star Plastics creates custom compounds for engineering-grade thermoplastics with an emphasis on recycled and UL-approved materials.