Addex to Unveil Auto-Profile for Rotating Dies at NPE 2024

Addex's Gen 3 EGC (External Gauge Control) introduces "Intensive Cooling" as a cutting-edge retrofit solution for blown film plastic lines featuring rotating dies, showcased at NPE 2024 in Orlando, FL (Booth W5543), from May 6-10.

Originally unveiled at K 2016 for stationary dies, the Intensive Cooling auto-profile air rings are now extended to accommodate rotating dies, leveraging the company's high-resolution EGC air ring technology. This innovation demonstrates a dramatic reduction in gauge variation by more than 50%.

While new blown film lines typically come equipped with stationary dies, numerous producers operate lines with rotating dies, seeking enhanced gauge control. Traditional solutions, like adding an oscillating haul-off to the line, may not be feasible due to budget constraints or physical limitations such as insufficient tower height or weight-bearing capacity.

ADDEX

To address this gap, Addex presents a cost-effective retrofit option based on its Gen 3 control technology, offering rotating die lines improved gauge control comparable to that of new lines with stationary dies. According to Addex President Bob Cree, the Gen 3 EGC for Rotating Die System employs a similar approach to its stationary die counterpart but with additional features.

The EGC air ring, recognized for its high-resolution control, utilizes a series of adjustable "fingers" to regulate localized air volume. The new technology for rotating dies is facilitated by a proprietary mapping algorithm embedded within Addex's latest Gen 3 control technology, enabling real-time correction for die rotation effects. This software/hardware system not only controls the auto-profile air ring but also manages the physical rotation of the die simultaneously.

Gautam Jagannathan, Addex Software Specialist and Senior Field Service Engineer, highlights the system's capability to take over all aspects of rotation while conducting auto-profile control in parallel. This meticulous approach allows precise mapping of thickness bands to each high-resolution control zone within one degree, yielding remarkably improved results. Jagannathan notes the system's surprising performance, attributing it to their innovative die rotation management and integrated real-time mapping capabilities.