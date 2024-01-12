Davis-Standard Introduces Global Services Aftermarket Business Unit

Machine downtime and lost productivity are the scourge of manufacturing, and Davis-Standard said it has introduced a Global Services Aftermarket Business Unit to address those issues.

The company announced Tuesday it is expanding its service and support capabilities to deliver better line efficiency and lower operating costs for its customers. The company’s investment in a global service team, critical spare parts inventory, new service products, and advanced digital infrastructure seeks to address customers’ need for speed, uptime, flexibility, cost savings, and quality. These improved capabilities are designed to support all equipment manufactured by Davis-Standard and its subsidiaries, including Maillefer.

The company’s investment covers four core areas — service, parts, preventive maintenance, and technology. An expanded network of service technicians will provide localized support for customers. The company’s goal is to have a Davis-Standard certified technician within a three-hour radius of US customer sites.

The company said it stocks more than 1,000 critical spare parts in its VIP program to ensure 24-hour parts availability from a trusted source with predictable costs.

To minimize unplanned downtime and increase line performance and throughput, Davis-Standard offers customers flexible preventative maintenance programs, including rebuild and repair options.

The company also has made significant investments in Service Cloud, advanced data analytics and remote monitoring/IOT capabilities. This digital transformation and the increase in sustaining innovations, such as product upgrades, will optimize the life cycle of the equipment, the company said.

"Our customer-centric approach drives everything we do. We've restructured internally and expanded our service offerings to ensure unparalleled operational excellence for our customers. Buying equipment from us means a lifelong partnership geared toward enhancing customers’ line efficiency at a competitive total cost of ownership and fostering future innovations," said Zachery Ament, global services president. “Our vision is to be the preferred service and support partner providing a premium customer experience, regardless of which Davis-Standard, Maillefer, or sub-brand piece of equipment [was] purchased from us, dating back 30+ years. If a customer needs more performance, speed, flexibility, or cost savings from their existing equipment, we have a solution.”

Giovanni Spitale, CEO of Davis-Standard, added, “Davis-Standard's commitment extends far beyond the initial equipment sale — it's about building enduring partnerships that empower our customers to thrive, and we firmly believe the strategic investments in our people, technologies, and operations will provide an immediate impact to our customers.”