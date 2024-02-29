Extrusion specialist Entek will showcase its new twin-screw technology at NPE2024 in Orlando, FL, in May, as well as material-handling equipment and expanded offerings from its new Wear Parts Division.

Launched in February, Entek’s Wear Parts Division is an extension of the company’s growing replacement wear parts business. To meet demand, the company has added manufacturing shifts to increase inventory and reduce delivery times of its made-in-the-USA parts — all guaranteed OEM compatible. On display at NPE will be:

Screw layout program 2.0, with live, interactive demos of new features added since its 2018 launch;

162-mm screws;

27- and 133-mm screw sets on shafts;

wear parts, including 250-mm screws, 82-mm round barrels, 160-mm barrel holders, and more

Vent flow-sensor technology will be featured at the Entek booth.

Entek will also update attendees on its high-output HT 162 twin-screw extruder, scheduled to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2025. And, the company will announce its twin-screw HT 92, which is in development. Entek launched its HT series in 2020, starting with the HT 72 machine.

Other extruder technology Entek will display includes:

Vent flow-sensor technology mounted on a 103-mm twin-screw barrel;

VFT twin-screw machinery compounding technology for improved output and product quality;

37-mm QC3 stuffer, with mounting arm and 4-x-43-mm twin-screw extruder barrels to show reach and flexibility, as well as ease of switching between vacuum stuffer and side feeder;

machinery controls.

For powders and other hard-to-handle materials, Entek will bring a filter receiver and vacuum loader to the show. Capacity for systems from Entek Adaptive can be adjusted from 100 to over 40,000 pounds an hour and feature long-lasting, easy-to-change filters.

NPE2024 runs from May 6 to 10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Visit Entek at booth W3881.