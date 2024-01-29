Absolute Haitian to Showcase Compact Injection Molding System at Plastec West

Absolute Haitian is bringing the third-generation Zhafir Zeres electric molding machine in its smallest configuration to Plastec West in Anaheim, CA, next week. The 45-ton, eco-friendly press is suited for molding small medical parts and connectors.

The static display of the machine at booth 3910 will allow attendees to closely and safely examine the clamp and injection unit in detail, said Absolute Haitian, the exclusive distributor of Haitian and Zhafir injection molding machinery in North America. The setup will include a sprue picker from sister company Absolute Robot Inc.

Zeres series electric molding machines are equipped with an integrated hydraulic circuit to facilitate molding applications that require core pull or sophisticated ejector functions. Its electric drives reportedly deliver as much as 70% energy savings, depending on the application.

The ZE eliminates the need for an external hydraulic power pack, freeing up space for higher productivity per square foot on the plant floor.

The integrated hydraulic interface (circuit) is installed on the moving platen and provides more flow and increased pressure compared to external power pack solutions. Pressure and flow rates are adjustable via the machine’s controller. Software is included to control up to three hydraulic circuits.

Pricing for the Zeres electric molding machine is approximately 10% lower than an all-electric model but with the same level of precision and repeatability of an all-electric, according to the company. The Generation 3 ZE 400/80 III on display at Plastec West will be offered at show-discount pricing, and the company’s goal is to sell the machine for delivery from the show floor.

Plastec West and co-located Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West are part of Informa Markets Engineering West, which also includes shows devoted to packaging, automation, and design and engineering, along with dozens of related conference sessions. The event comes to the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, on Feb. 6 to 8, 2024.