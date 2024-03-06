Sponsored By

Arburg Debuts New Allrounder Injection Molding Machine at NPE2024

The 720E Golden Electric press offers high precision molding at an “attractive price.”

Geoff Giordano

March 6, 2024

Allrounder 720E Golden Electric injection molding machine
Image courtesy of Arburg

At a Glance

  • Machine is suited for less-complex products with cycle times of around 15 seconds
  • Six-foot-wide machine fits in small spaces
  • Can be customized with core pulls and heating and cooling circuits, as well as robotics

Arburg is breaking its tradition of premiering new machines in Germany to give the world its first look at its new Allrounder 720E Golden Electric at NPE2024 in Orlando, FL, in May.

The new machine “combines high precision with a streamlined design at a particularly attractive price,” noted Technical Director Guido Frohnhaus, and is ideal for less-complex products with cycle times of around 15 seconds.

Demo uses 24-cavity mold

At NPE, the machine will use a a 24-cavity mold from Hack to produce polypropylene razor covers weighing 1.2 grams in a cycle time of about 8.5 seconds. 

Packing a big clamping force of 2,800 kN, the new machine fits in a smaller space at a width of six feet and features a safety door with recessed handles as part of a design optimized for easy installation. Access to the ejector area has been improved by widening the stroke to about 4½ feet. The machine’s mold height adjustment system allows installation heights up to 31½ inches.

Designed for easy maintenance

Repeatability is driven by the company’s aXw Control ScrewPilot as well as optimized mold venting with two-stage mold locking. Maintenance is made easier with the same control cabinet style featured on Arburg’s hybrid machines, with the lubrication unit and optional pneumatics on the operating side. 

The 720E comes with the Selogica ND control system and can be customized with core pulls and heating and cooling circuits, as well as automated with all Arburg’s robotic systems — from sprue pickers to six-axis robots.

Applications include medical components

Likely applications for the machine include dimensionally stable e-mobility housings, thick-wall closures for household goods, and precision medical and construction components.

"Extending our portfolio of electric machines helps customers to meet current challenges, such as increasing price pressure combined with rising costs for labor, energy, and materials, shorter product life cycles, and ever-faster product changeovers," said Gerhard Böhm, managing director of sales and aftersales.

Visit Arburg at booth W3743.

