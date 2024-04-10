Chinaplas returns to Shanghai after a six-year hiatus, and injection molding machine builders are bringing their best.
March 24, 2024
Chinaplas 2024 will be held from April 23 to 26, occupying all 15 exhibition halls of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Hongqiao, Shanghai. The total exhibition area of more than 380,000 square meters — over four million square feet — is 11% larger than the previous Chinaplas iteration in 2018 and is, by far, the largest plastics-centric trade show in the world.
Event visitors can expect to see a bounty of injection molding machines, large and small and every tonnage in between, many of which will be in operation on the show floor. Here is a selection of not-to-be-missed injection molding highlights at this year’s Chinaplas.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
World First: Manufacturer Runs 128-Cavity Mold in 1.9-second Cycle TimeMarch 22, 2024|2 Min Read
Liquid Death May ‘Murder Your Thirst,’ but It Won’t Kill Plastic, No Matter What the Ads SayMarch 22, 2024|3 Min Read
Resin Price Report: PE, PP Prices Retreat as Buyers Mount ResistanceMarch 22, 2024|4 Min Read
Recycling Glass-fiber-reinforced Plastic in a FlashMarch 21, 2024|3 Min Read