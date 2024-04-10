Chinaplas 2024 will be held from April 23 to 26, occupying all 15 exhibition halls of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Hongqiao, Shanghai. The total exhibition area of more than 380,000 square meters — over four million square feet — is 11% larger than the previous Chinaplas iteration in 2018 and is, by far, the largest plastics-centric trade show in the world.

Event visitors can expect to see a bounty of injection molding machines, large and small and every tonnage in between, many of which will be in operation on the show floor. Here is a selection of not-to-be-missed injection molding highlights at this year’s Chinaplas.