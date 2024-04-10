Sponsored By

Chinaplas returns to Shanghai after a six-year hiatus, and injection molding machine builders are bringing their best.

Stephen Moore

March 24, 2024

4 Slides
Chinaplas show floor

Chinaplas 2024 will be held from April 23 to 26, occupying all 15 exhibition halls of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Hongqiao, Shanghai. The total exhibition area of more than 380,000 square meters — over four million square feet — is 11% larger than the previous Chinaplas iteration in 2018 and is, by far, the largest plastics-centric trade show in the world.

Event visitors can expect to see a bounty of injection molding machines, large and small and every tonnage in between, many of which will be in operation on the show floor. Here is a selection of not-to-be-missed injection molding highlights at this year’s Chinaplas.

About the Author(s)

Stephen Moore

Stephen Moore

Stephen has been with PlasticsToday and its preceding publications Modern Plastics and Injection Molding since 1992, throughout this time based in the Asia Pacific region, including stints in Japan, Australia, and his current location Singapore. His current beat focuses on automotive. Stephen is an avid folding bicycle rider, often taking his bike on overseas business trips, and a proud dachshund owner.

See more from Stephen Moore
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Netstal CAP line 4500
Injection Molding
World First: Manufacturer Runs 128-Cavity Mold in 1.9-second Cycle Time
World First: Manufacturer Runs 128-Cavity Mold in 1.9-second Cycle Time

Mar 22, 2024

Pinocchio telling a lie
Business
Liquid Death May ‘Murder Your Thirst,’ but It Won’t Kill Plastic, No Matter What the Ads Say
Liquid Death May ‘Murder Your Thirst,’ but It Won’t Kill Plastic, No Matter What the Ads Say

Mar 22, 2024

wooden figures representing protestors
Resin Pricing
Resin Price Report: PE, PP Prices Retreat as Buyers Mount Resistance
Resin Price Report: PE, PP Prices Retreat as Buyers Mount Resistance

Mar 22, 2024

Recent Headlines