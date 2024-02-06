Mack Molding Adds Milacron Presses in Vermont Plant

Custom plastic injection molder and contract manufacturer Mack Molding announced today that it has expanded the press fleet at its Cavendish, VT, facility.

The addition of a 240-ton Milacron electric Roboshot E240 press, with a shot size of 10.6 oz, and a 125-ton Milacron Q110 hybrid press, with a shot size of 9.6 oz, brings the total number of presses at the Cavendish plant to 20. Mack said it has invested approximately $325,000 in the presses, robotics, and essential infrastructure support.

"These state-of-the-art machines enable our skilled team to maintain tighter process windows, resulting in superior tolerances, enhanced quality aesthetics, and more precise, consistent part runs," said Mack North Vice President of Manufacturing Operations Rich Hornby. "This, in turn, ensures that customer programs move into production at an accelerated pace, reflecting our commitment to providing customers with the highest quality parts while ensuring operational efficiency and quick turnaround times."

Mack has 125 plastic injection molding machines ranging in size from 28 to 4,000 tons, with barrel sizes ranging from 0.6 to 800 oz, across the company’s facilities. Twenty-one of those presses are 1,400 tons or larger, making Mack one of the biggest non-automotive large-part molders in the United States, according to the company.

Mack is exhibiting this week at Plastec West/Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West, part of Informa Markets Engineering West in Anaheim, CA. The event runs from Feb. 6 to 8 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Visit Mack Molding at booth 3051.