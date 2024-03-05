Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd. recently completed construction of a new injection molding machine plant in Haiyan County, Zhejiang Province, China. The 14,000-square-meter plant, which cost approximately $18 million, went into operation in January 2024. This is the company’s third facility in China; its global production system also includes a presence in Japan, where it is headquartered, Thailand, Italy, and the United States.



The decision to build this new plant in China aligns with a business strategy of producing machinery in proximity to regional demand, explained Nissei. It projects long-term growth in demand for injection molding systems in Asia-Pacific as well as other regions and, accordingly, has established the aforementioned global footprint.



In addition to expanding production capacity, the new Haiyan factory will also achieve cost reductions through in-house parts machining, said Nissei. The initial plan is to assemble 30- and 50-ton NEX Series all-electric presses at the Haiyan factory and to machine parts for Nissei’s factory in Taicang City, Jiangsu Province, its first outpost in China that has been in operation since 2009. Four machine tools, an automatic transfer system, and FMS line with racks have been installed in the new plant, enabling 24/7 automated parts machining.

Initial production capacity at the Haiyan plant will be 15 units per month. The facility will also supply parts to the company’s five global production bases in an effort to strengthen global procurement and supply chain structures, Nissei said.

