Silcotech Adds New Arburg Presses to Meet Sustained Demand

Silicone injection molding specialist Silcotech North America has been experiencing blockbuster growth — 15 to 20% annually over the past two years, according to the company — and there’s no end in sight. To keep up with demand, it announced at the co-located Plastec West and Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West event in Anaheim, CA, the purchase of two new injection molding machines.

The two new Arburg machines include a 110 US ton Allrounder 470 A 1000 - 290 Comfort, and a 220 US ton Allrounder 570 A 2000 - 400 Comfort. The all-electric machines are specified with liquid injection/liquid silicone molding options as well as thermoplastic molding capabilities. Both molding cells will be equipped with Multilift Select 8 servo-electric robotics for parts removal and manipulation. Delivery is scheduled for this summer.

Silcotech said its new machines will be used to expand capacity at its headquarters in Bolton, Ontario. They will be added to the existing fleet to handle growing business volume, and the new machines are sizes where increased capacity is needed, said Dan Morris, business development manager.

Silcotech President Michael Maloney added that it chose Arburg machines because of its long history of success providing machines for LSR applications. “Twenty-five years ago, we set out to become a global leader of liquid silicone molded parts. Having spent 17 years in a technical capacity with a world-renowned molding machine manufacturer, injection molding machines were part of my DNA,” he said. “At that time there were only two significant players offering LIM options for their molding machines — Arburg was one of them.”

“Our decision to move forward with Arburg was clearly based on our history of success using their machines,” he continued. “Their machines feature a sound mechanical design coupled with a very progressive control system.”

Plastec West and MD&M West, part of Informa Markets Engineering West, are at the Anaheim Convention Center through Feb. 8.