A three-material molding system from Plasdan will demonstrate the production of complex assemblies with two add-on injection units and in-mold robotics at NPE2024.

Plasdan’s equipment will be integrated with a Nissei NEX360V-100LE all-electric molding machine to function in a single cycle — without the need for multiple machines or manual assembly. The setup reduces machine time, labor and energy requirements, and uses less floor space.

“Efficiency gains and productivity improvements”

“This system represents a significant leap forward in injection molding technology,” said Plasdan CEO Paulo Silva. “It delivers efficiency gains and productivity improvements, crucial for manufacturers aiming to optimize their operations and minimize environmental impact. The single-machine approach not only cuts operational costs but also supports the industry's move toward more sustainable practices.”

End-to-end automation

Plasdan’s end-to-end automated cycle moves products quickly through the cycle, eliminating the cost of unfinished work-in-process inventory. The company’s multi-injection molding solutions ultimately save operating costs and reduce environmental impact.

During live demos at Nissei America’s booth at NPE2024, Plasdan will discuss with attendees how they can integrate the company’s solutions into existing manufacturing setups. The demo will feature two add-on Ergoline injection units, which Plasdan designed in a slim footprint to overcome assembly constraints. These units can be mounted angular on tool, vertical on a fixed platen, or horizontal on the non-operator side.

Turning the press into a network hub

Nissei touts its NEX-V series and its “N-Constellation” IoT technology as turning the injection molding machine into a network hub that connects auxiliary equipment and collects real-time operation data.

See Plasdan’s equipment at Nissei America’s booth, W2401, at NPE2024 at Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center from May 6 to 10.