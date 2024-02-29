Foam Expo, North America’s largest trade show and conference devoted to foam products and manufacturing, is returning for its seventh edition from June 25 to 27, 2024, in Novi, MI. Attendees also will have access to the co-located Adhesives & Bonding Expo taking place in the same hall. A diverse range of foam products, raw materials, manufacturing machinery, and service providers will be featured under one roof.

Manufacturing and processing experts make up a significant portion of Foam Expo's visitors. They will be able to witness live demonstrations of the machinery on the show floor, facilitating decision-making as attendees gain a deeper understanding of the capabilities of the showcased products, said show organizers. More than 450 exhibitors, including Smartfoam Machinery, Fecken Kirfel, Foam Supplies Inc, Baumer, and Carpenter, will showcase innovations aimed at minimizing waste, maximizing efficiency, and ensuring cost-effectiveness.

For example, Carbon will demonstrate its disruptive use of 3D-printed elastomer lattice structures for seating applications, and Sekisui Voltek invites visitors to explore partnership opportunities as it expands its US footprint.

In a nutshell, Foam Expo:

Serves as a platform for suppliers and manufacturers to discover the latest advances in machinery, materials, and techniques aimed at increasing production throughput;

provides attendees from the automotive, aerospace, medical, packaging, and other sectors with tailored solutions to meet their specific application needs;

showcases insights into cutting-edge technology and best practices for optimizing manufacturing processes within the foam industry.

Registration to attend Foam Expo is free. Follow this link to secure your registration.