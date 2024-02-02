Amcor Expands Thermoforming Capabilities for Healthcare Market

Packaging giant Amcor announced this week that it is expanding its North American thermoforming capabilities for the healthcare market.

The addition of automated, state-of-the art thermoforming equipment at its healthcare manufacturing plant in Oshkosh, WI, will support increasing demand from customers in the medical, pharmaceutical, and consumer health sectors, said Amcor in the news release.

The expansion also will allow customers to source thermoforms and companion die-cut lids from a single location, helping streamline product manufacturing and distribution.

The overall thermoform packaging market is projected to grow between 6 and 9% CAGR for the rest of this decade, depending on the market intelligence firm.

"We’re excited to offer our healthcare customers a critical supply solution by scaling up our manufacturing capabilities," said Art Castro, vice president and general manager of Amcor Flexibles North America Healthcare. "As demand grows, this strategic investment underscores Amcor’s commitment to being a true growth partner in anticipating and meeting our customers’ unique thermoforming needs."

The new equipment is expected to be operational as early as December of this year and will be installed in the plant’s Class 7 cleanroom, which is certified to ISO 13485, the international quality systems standard for medical manufacturing.

Amcor added that the expansion enhances its global thermoforming capabilities for a variety of industries. In addition to Oshkosh, it operates dedicated healthcare plants in Sligo, Ireland; Mankato, MN; and Carolina, Puerto Rico.