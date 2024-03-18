Polymer extrusion and catheter design manufacturer Zeus has announced the appointment of Padraic “Paddy” O’Brien as CEO, effective April 1, 2024. O’Brien joins Zeus as the company enters a new chapter under the ownership of Sweden-based EQT Private Equity.

O’Brien is currently worldwide president of BD Peripheral Intervention at medical device manufacturer Becton, Dickinson, and Co. (BD).

He has held various leadership positions within BD over the years, and held a series of ascending management positions within Bard from 2001 to 2016, until BD acquired the company in December 2017.

O’Brien holds a bachelor of science in combined sciences (biology and chemistry) from Santa Clara University.

EQT Partner Ethan Waxman said that O’Brien’s deep domain knowledge and experience made him the perfect choice to lead the company through this next phase of growth. "We look forward to partnering with Paddy as we make significant investments in increased capacity, process improvement, and product innovation," said Waxman.

Zeus Executive Chairman John Groetelaars echoed the appreciation of O’Brien’s deep insights, citing in particular his keen understanding of the interventional markets that are targeted by Zeus’ customers. “His extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal leader to steer Zeus through this exciting chapter of growth and advancement.”

Headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, Zeus employs more than 2,400 people worldwide with facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, and Orangeburg, SC; Branchburg, NJ; Chattanooga, TN; San Jose, CA; Arden Hills, MN; and Letterkenny, Ireland. In addition to the medical sector, Zeus provides extrusion services to the aerospace, energy, automotive, fiber optics, and other industries.