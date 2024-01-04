Gerresheimer Has Georgia on Its Mind

German medical device manufacturer Gerresheimer is in full expansion mode at its campus near Atlanta. In addition to an expansion that is slated to add 160 jobs by April to the 260 people it already employs in Peachtree City, GA, the company has announced that it will invest $88 million to build a new 160,000-square-foot facility. Scheduled to open in fall 2024, the plant will be dedicated to manufacturing auto-injectors and will employ in the neighborhood of 200 people.

Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Gerresheimer has been operating in Georgia for more than 30 years, reports AP. Commenting on the announcement, Gov. Brian Kemp couched the initiative within the larger context of the state’s success in attracting entrepreneurs in the life sciences sector.

“This project is a prime example of the exciting growth of the life sciences industry in our state, with companies like Gerresheimer bringing career opportunities to all four corners of Georgia,” said Kemp in a press release posted on the governor’s website. “Employers from across the globe can find a skilled workforce here that we are continuously investing in through innovative programs like the Georgia Match Direct College Admissions Initiative. We’re excited to see how this expansion will further benefit the community and surrounding region.”

Gerresheimer is expected to start hiring personnel for the new facility in early summer of this year. Positions to be filled range from entry-level production staff to skilled engineers and quality managers, said the news release. Individuals interested in submitting an application are invited to visit the job openings page on the Gerresheimer site.

Specialized in medical packaging and drug-delivery and medical devices, Gerresheimer offers a range of contract services to medical device OEMs, including precision molding of plastic parts in micrometer-level tolerances. It operates production sites and offices in 16 countries.