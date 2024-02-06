James Alexander Corp. Expands Floor Space by 40%

The single-use dispensing business is so big that New Jersey contract manufacturer James Alexander Corp. is meeting demand with a 40% increase in floor space.

The company, based in Blairstown, has expanded its facility by 18,000 square feet to add space for manufacturing, storage, and administration. The facility can now also accommodate a fully integrated line of automated filling and assembly machines.

“This expansion to a 48,000-square-foot facility allows us to meet not only today’s needs, but tomorrow’s as well,” said Francesca Fazzolari, founder of James Alexander Corp. “In addition to making room for substantially increased manufacturing capacity and storage space, we’re now able to enhance production efficiency, improve facility workflow, and allow for further capital investments in advanced technologies.”

James Alexander specializes in single-use dispensing systems for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, beauty, dental, veterinary, and industrial applications. Among the company’s products are unique plastic ampules with a range of applicators (swabs, dropper tips, and foam) and colors. These single-dose packages dispense contents by squeezing gently as opposed to having to remove the top of the package.

Since the company designs and builds most of its equipment, the extra space allows flexibility to turn concepts into working machinery. Meanwhile, the new warehousing space includes a sophisticated HVAC system for precise temperature control.

In business since 1976, James Alexander offers a full range of services from packaging design and development to compounding, filling, sample runs, prototyping, sterilization, secondary packaging, and more.