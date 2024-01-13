New CEO at Diversified Plastics

Contract manufacturer Diversified Plastics Inc. (DPI) has a new CEO at the helm, with Alex Danzberger being promoted from vice president of finance.

With more than two decades of experience ranging from operations to process efficiency, Danzberger will lead the Minneapolis-based custom manufacturer further down the path of digital manufacturing. Diversified also has a facility in Vista, CA.

“Alex’s unique skillset aligns perfectly with the company’s vision and growth initiatives,” said Rob Kieval, chairman of the board at DPI. “We are confident he is the visionary leader needed to usher us into a new era as an economy powerhouse company defined by digital agility and customer-centricity.”

Danzberger has held numerous leadership roles with firms including Kinetic Data, a workflow automation application company; Capella Education Co., an online university; Digital River, a global SaaS provider; and Honeywell International. He earned a bachelor’s in economics from Allegheny College and is a Six Sigma Greenbelt.

Diversified Plastics, which is employee owned, specializes in custom plastic injection molding, micro molding, and additive manufacturing of high-precision, close-tolerance parts and components for medical devices, electronics, telecommunications, and industrial applications. The full-service contract manufacturer also assists customers in designing for additive manufacturing, mold construction, and cleanroom assembly and packaging.

The company also promoted Rodd Joos, vice president of operations, to chief operating officer.

“DPI’s commitment to innovation and its dedicated teams in Minnesota and California are the perfect foundation for this exciting transformation,” Danzberger said. “In collaboration with our leadership team, including Rodd Joos and (Chief Commercial Officer) Tom Venable, we will leverage groundbreaking technologies to redefine contract manufacturing, exceeding customer expectations and establishing DPI as a leader in the digital manufacturing age.”