The custom-formulated compounds can replace PTFE in medical tubing and industrial components.
January 29, 2024
At a Glance
- Proprietary blend of lubricious additives significantly reduces coefficient of friction of natural resins
- Medical-grade Synnergy Rx is suited for interventional and diagnostic catheters
- Peak Performance Compounding will feature the new compounds at MD&M and Plastec West trade shows in Anaheim, CA
A custom line of low-friction compounds for single and dual-layer tube extrusion, injection molding, and blow molding applications has been introduced by Peak Performance Compounding. Described as a safe and durable alternative to PTFE for industrial and medical products, the Synnergy compounds will be featured at the Peak Performance Compounding booth at the co-located Plastec and Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West trade shows in Anaheim, CA, next week.
Synnergy compounds are custom-formulated using a proprietary blend of lubricious additives to significantly reduce the coefficient of friction (COF) of natural resins, including polyether block amide (PEBA) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), said the company. The formulations can be customized using colorants and other performance-enhancing additives for products such as interventional and diagnostic catheters, with the medical-grade Synnergy Rx compound, as well as industrial tubing and component parts.
In two separate studies for lubricious catheter liners conducted in November and December of 2023, Synnergy Rx formulations reportedly outperformed competing solutions in PEBA compounds. Synnergy Rx samples were found to have a 14% to 68% lower COF compared with competing samples in Pebax 63D when pulled at 4, 6, and 8 psi pressure. In medical applications, specifically catheter liners, low friction is essential for interior device insertion and maneuverability, said the company. Additionally, a reduction in overall polymer friction enables enhanced processability and ease of extrusion, often reducing material scrap and improving production yields. Synnergy Rx formulations have passed USP Class VI testing for biocompatibility.
Peak Performance Compounding invites MD&M and Plastec West attendees to booth 1594 to learn more about the material and discuss potential applications.
The trade shows are part of Informa Markets Engineering West, which also includes shows devoted to packaging, automation, and design and manufacturing, along with a robust conference schedule, including two days of MiniTec sessions focused on medical plastics, sponsored by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE). The event comes to the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, on Feb. 6 to 8; MiniTec starts a day earlier on Feb. 5.
