Pharma-Grade PET Blister Film with PCR Content Debuts

The result of a partnership with petrochemicals company Alpek Polyester, TekniPlex Healthcare announced today that it has developed the world’s first pharmaceutical-grade polyethylene terephthalate (PET) blister film containing significant recycled content. Suitable for an array of primary packaging applications, the PET blister film is manufactured with 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) monomers. When combined with TekniPlex’s Teknilid Push polyester lidding, the film plus lidding blister system is fully recyclable in the polyester recycling stream. TekniPlex will introduce the product at Pharmapack Paris on Jan. 24 and 25.

The post-consumer plastic waste is processed via chemical recycling, resulting in a recycled resin that is essentially virgin resin, according to TekniPlex. The end product from Alpek’s polymer reactor is a sheet in master reel made according to the melt-to-sheet process.

The new blister film meets all pharmaceutical requirements for PET as outlined in the European and US pharmacopoeia. Importantly, it will allow pharma companies to stay ahead of pending sustainability legislation, such as the forthcoming EU Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation, which probably will impose recyclability deadlines on all industries and establish PCR content baselines for various sectors. Similar movements are progressing elsewhere, leading to demand for more sustainable pharmaceutical packaging solutions that do not compromise on material quality, product protection, or patient health, said TekniPlex.

“This is the first time pharmaceutical companies have the option to incorporate a blister pack that is fully recyclable and, at the same time, contains a significant portion of recycled material — all while still meeting stringent pharmaceutical quality standards for product protection and consumer safety,” said Melissa Green, head of global marketing for TekniPlex Healthcare. “We anticipate high demand for this new, more sustainable film, as it meets ever-growing calls for elevated eco-friendliness in packaging across all sectors, including pharma.”