Plastec/MD&M West Exhibitor Preview

Plastec/MD&M West Exhibitor PreviewPlastec/MD&M West Exhibitor Preview
These exhibitors are breaking the mold in plastics processing equipment and materials at the advanced manufacturing event in Anaheim, CA.
January 31, 2024
With more than 1,500 exhibitors on the show floor at Informa Markets Engineering (IME) West, which includes the co-located Plastec West and MD&M West events, planning ahead is essential. You probably won’t be able to see it all — and I haven’t even mentioned the dozens of educational sessions that will by vying for your attention — so I recommend you go to the event website, check out the exhibitor list and conference schedule, and use the My Show Planner to map out your days.
Before all that, take a minute to see what these exhibitors have in store, from an injection molding monitor with some new bells and whistles to engineering plastics that address persistent as well as looming medtech challenges.
The event comes to the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, on Feb. 6 to 8, 2024.
