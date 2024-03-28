Germany’s Schott Pharma announced earlier this week that it will build a facility in North Carolina to manufacture prefillable polymer syringes that can withstand the deep-cold storage and transportation conditions required by mRNA medications. The site also will have the capability to produce glass prefillable syringes used in the treatment of diabetes and obesity.

The project will add 401 jobs in the Wilson, NC, region and include a total investment of $371 million. Groundbreaking is expected to start by the end of 2024, with operations starting in 2027.

Company will triple production of US-made syringes

The new site will expand the US supply chain for in-demand syringes and triple Schott Pharma’s production of glass and polymer syringes in the United States by 2030. Bringing production to the US will reduce lead times and slash transportation costs, said Schott Pharma, as well as protect against future shortages of critical drugs and ensure pandemic preparedness.

The top 30 global pharmaceutical companies and more than 1,800 customers reportedly rely on Schott Pharma’s drug-delivery and containment systems. Based in Mainz, Germany, Schott Pharma operates 16 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia-Pacific. It has been manufacturing vials for more than two decades at its plant in Lebanon, PA.

Site selection based on labor pool, proximity to Research Triangle

Wilson County in North Carolina was selected as the location for its new US plant because of the skilled labor pool and its proximity to the Research Triangle, comprising universities, healthcare companies, and biopharma resources, said Schott North America President Christopher Cassidy.

The project location is contingent on final real estate negotiations, added Schott Pharma, which partnered with several state and local institutions to settle on the site. While the company is not guaranteeing additional investment to support other markets at this time, it said that the site in Wilson offers the possibility of future expansion.