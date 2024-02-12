Shibaura Machine Co. America introduced its first all-electric injection molding machine designed specifically for medical molding applications at Plastec West in Anaheim, CA, last week. At booth 3961, Shibaura featured demos of the new EC110SXIII (110 US ton) machine molding medical pipettes.

“For years, medical device manufacturers have been using our general purpose ECSXIII machine to mold a variety of products,” said Chad Clawson, key accounts sales manager, medical casting/molding division. “Our new medical-specific machine offers the same speed and functionality as other ECSXIII models, with enhancements that are ideal for medical molding and cleanroom environments.” At the booth, he told PlasticsToday about some of the features, as shown in the video below.

Particulate control and cleanliness were a key concern in designing the machine, Clawson noted, pointing out the “raised platform, which allows for easy cleaning under the machine,” the stainless steel guarding for cleanroom molding, and plated platens. “The built-in standard V70 controller can come with fully integrated hot-runner and temperature controller as options,” added Clawson.

The machine has been designed with extended ejector strokes — more than 30 mm — which is a requirement in many medical molding applications, according to Clawson.

The newest addition to Shibaura’s ECSXIII series of all-electric machines reportedly delivers fast injection speeds and dry cycle times, a longer mold life, and uniform clamping force for greater productivity, flexibility, and versatility.

The new medical-specific EC110SXIII is currently available in 110 US tons, with larger sizes to be available in the future.

Based in Elk Grove Village, IL, Shibaura Machine Co. America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd., of Tokyo.

Plastec West is part of the Informa Markets Engineering (IME) West event, which also includes trade shows devoted to medical manufacturing, automation, packaging, and design, as well as associated conferences. It will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on Feb 4 to 6, 2025.