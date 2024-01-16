Swiss Drug-delivery Systems Maker Buys US Mold Builder

Switzerland-based drug-delivery systems developer SHL Medical has acquired Superior Tooling Inc., a maker of injection molds in Wake Forest, NC. SHL said the integration of Superior Tooling will strengthen its in-house manufacturing capabilities, particularly for its site in North Charleston, SC, which is scheduled to begin operations in mid-2024.

With two new manufacturing sites underway in North Charleston and Zug, Switzerland, complementing existing facilities in Taiwan, SHL strategically addresses the growing demand in the autoinjector market. Superior Tooling will support its global operations, said SHL, and strengthen its vertical capabilities for the new site in North Charleston, while solidifying its local presence. SHL’s global strategy places a priority on full in-house manufacturing, and this acquisition positions tooling as one of SHL’s core competencies.

“Demand for our autoinjectors, including treatment areas such as diabetes and weight management, is growing rapidly,” commented SHL Chairman and CEO Ulrich Faessler. “Through continuous advancements and dedication, we deliver on our strategic vision to uphold our position as market leaders. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey toward globalizing our operations to better serve our customer base. We are happy to welcome Superior Tooling into the SHL Medical family.”

SHL Medical partners with pharma and biotech companies to design, develop, and manufacture auto- and pen-injectors as well as innovative specialty delivery systems for large-volume and high-viscosity formulations. The company also offers final assembly, labeling, and packaging services for the drug-delivery systems.

SHL has invested in the neighborhood of $90 million in the North Charleston facility, an advanced manufacturing plant with medical device injection molding and fully automated assembly operations in approximately 25,000 square meters (270,000 square feet) of space. Together with SHL’s current final assembly, labeling, and packaging operations in Deerfield Beach, FL, the expanded US manufacturing capabilities, including mold building via the Superior Tooling acquisition, will further fortify SHL’s offerings in delivering comprehensive services to its partners. When operations launch later this year in North Charleston, SHL said it will have created an estimated 165 local employment opportunities.