Hi-Technology Group’s acquisition of Sabre Plastic Mouldings bolsters its strong presence in the medical and other markets.
March 14, 2024
In UK M&A news, plastics injection molder Hi-Technology Group Ltd. has acquired Sabre Plastic Mouldings.
Sabre provides technical injection molding and assembly services from a facility in Letchworth, Hertfordshire. It serves the medical, industrial, and electrical markets.
The acquisition bolsters Hi-Tech’s strong presence in similar markets, according to the company, which operates facilities in Waterlooville, Hampshire, and Kosice, Slovakia.
Sabre will remain in its existing facility in Letchworth and Keith Jenkins, the current company director, will stay with the business to enable a smooth transition, said Hi-Tech.
Sabre Plastics Tooling Ltd. will continue to operate independently under the ownership and leadership of Robin Stimson, and the two businesses reportedly will cooperate and work closely together providing solutions to the customers of Sabre and Hi-Tech.
