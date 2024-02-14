Lightweight and thin, flexible films and packaging have an essential role in contributing to a circular economy for plastics.

That’s the motivation behind Berry Global’s new “Circular Innovation and Training Center” in Tulsa, OK. The new 12,000 sq ft center will accelerate the development of highly innovative products driven by superior materials science and engineering, foster a collaborative space for training, and incubate cutting-edge stretch film projects that help keep materials in use and out of the environment.

“Now more than ever, the ability to access premium films with tailored performance and circularity benefits is crucial for our distributors, as they strive to meet the evolving sustainability demands of consumers and the market at large,” says Phil Stolz, EVP & General Manager for Flexibles. “This new center represents a significant investment in education, technology, and sustainability to help our customers unpack complexities and understand what’s possible for the flexible packaging market.”

PlasticsToday learned the services are already available for use and are provided free of cost.

Stretch films with performance and sustainability.

Showcasing a range of state-of-the-art pallet wrapping machines and film evaluation equipment from leading manufacturers, Berry’s new center will spur the development of new Bmore Circular Solutions across ultra-high-performance films that support a circular economy through the use of recycled content, material downgauging, and more. Lighter-weight stretch films require less raw materials and energy to produce to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and plastic waste.

Utilizing the latest characterization and performance testing technology, the new site will measure the variable properties and behaviors of stretch films, including:

Film characterization and quality measurement to quickly analyze fundamental film properties, like thickness, width, length, weight, density, modulus, elongation, tensile strength, puncture resistance, tear resistance, and cling force.

Performance testing to accurately assess how film properties will perform in the field, including pre-stretch ratio, force-to-load ratio, neck-down ratio, roping ratio, film memory, film relaxation, load deformation, load shifting, and load failure.

The center will also create a space for distributors to broaden their knowledge of Berry’s stretch film products and applications through a range of educational and immersive training sessions led by internal subject matter experts. To cater to the unique interests of distributors, these training courses will cover a variety of topics, including Stretch Film 101, Wrapping Dynamics and Optimization, the Benefits of Berry’s Ultra and Premium Circular Films, Partnership Building, and more.

It's the second positive news announcement Berry Global has shared already this month and follows on the heels of last week's news that it formed a new Global Specialty Materials Leader with Glatfelter. It's on a favorable roll after a shaky 2023.