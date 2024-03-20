Sponsored By

Recipients of four international awards will be announced on May 8.

Staff

March 20, 2024

1 Min Read
NPE SPE Mold Technologies Awards
Rick Lingle/Canva

The Mold Technologies Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers, Inc. will announce the recipients of four international awards at the National Plastics Exposition (NPE). The event will be held May 8 at 12:00 PM in the South Hall #S30135 booth of Moldmaking Technology Magazine, Gardner Publications.

Presented annually by the division, the awards are as follows:

  • 2023 Mold Maker of the Year, sponsored by Hasco America, Inc.

  • 2023 Mold Designer of the Year, sponsored by Progressive Components, Inc.

  • 2023 Mold Repair Technician of the Year, sponsored by MoldTrax LLC

  • 2023 Apprentice of the Year – Mold Making, sponsored by PCS Company

2023 marks the inaugural year for the presentation of the Apprentice of the Year for the division and shows further growth in the recognition of practitioners and trainees in the mold-making industry.

Along with each award is a $1,000 stipend to be donated to the award recipient’s training program of choice.

For additional information on the awards and sponsors, please contact Scott Peters – Division Awards/Operational Chair at [email protected] or by phone at +1 330-201-3751.

About the Author(s)

Staff

Staff

Informa Markets Engineering

The Informa Markets Engineering network of B2B media sites includes Design News, Battery Technology, Medical Device & Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI), Packaging Digest, PlasticsToday, and Powder & Bulk Solids.

See more from Staff
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Arburg Allrounder 520 A injection molding machine
Medical
Arburg Demos Medical In-mold Labeling Application at NPE
Arburg Demos Medical In-mold Labeling Application at NPE

Mar 20, 2024

water spiraling into drain
Industry Trends
Europe’s Plastics Industry in Dire Straits
Europe’s Plastics Industry in Dire Straits

Mar 20, 2024

Product of China rubber stamp
Medical
Quality Issues Involving China-made Plastic Syringes ‘More Widespread’ Than FDA Thought
Quality Issues Involving China-made Plastic Syringes ‘More Widespread’ Than FDA Thought

Mar 19, 2024

Recent Headlines