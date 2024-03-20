The Mold Technologies Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers, Inc. will announce the recipients of four international awards at the National Plastics Exposition (NPE). The event will be held May 8 at 12:00 PM in the South Hall #S30135 booth of Moldmaking Technology Magazine, Gardner Publications.

Presented annually by the division, the awards are as follows:

2023 Mold Maker of the Year, sponsored by Hasco America, Inc.

2023 Mold Designer of the Year, sponsored by Progressive Components, Inc.

2023 Mold Repair Technician of the Year, sponsored by MoldTrax LLC

2023 Apprentice of the Year – Mold Making, sponsored by PCS Company

2023 marks the inaugural year for the presentation of the Apprentice of the Year for the division and shows further growth in the recognition of practitioners and trainees in the mold-making industry.

Along with each award is a $1,000 stipend to be donated to the award recipient’s training program of choice.

For additional information on the awards and sponsors, please contact Scott Peters – Division Awards/Operational Chair at [email protected] or by phone at +1 330-201-3751.