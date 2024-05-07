Sponsored By

The Coolest Thing We Saw at NPE on Day Two: A Fizzy First

Italy’s SIPA is showing what it says is the world’s first PET bottle for sparkling wine.

Robert Grace

May 7, 2024

1 Min Read
SIPA at NPE
Image: Robert Grace

Packaging wine in plastic bottles has been done before, but Italy’s SIPA SpA has added a new twist. Working with Bangkok, Thailand–based resin supplier Indorama Ventures, the blow molder developed the world’s first PET bottle for sparkling wine. It’s showing the product in booth S19096 at NPE2024 in Orlando, FL, this week. 

Designed to mimic the exact proportions of a traditional wine bottle, the fully recyclable, shatterproof La Spumante bottle weighs just 90 grams, or about 20% of a comparable glass bottle. The optimal weight allows up to 33% more bottles per truck, which helps to lower the product’s carbon footprint. 

It also can be run on filling lines designed for glass bottles, SIPA Communications Manager Martina Bottarel told PlasticsToday at the booth. The OxyClear barrier PET resin, the company said, delivers a shelf life for the wine of some 24 months.

The product also won a 2024 WorldStar Global Packaging Award from the World Packaging Organisation in the alcoholic beverages category. 

NPE2024 runs through May 10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

About the Author(s)

Robert Grace

Robert Grace

Robert Grace is a writer, editor, and marketing communications professional who has been active in B2B journalism since 1980. After editing trade publications in London for seven years, he returned to the US in 1989 to help start the weekly Plastics News. Bob was PN’s editor-in-chief for 25 years and also served as its associate publisher and conference director. In May 2014 he founded RC Grace LLC and has developed an active freelance business.

See more from Robert Grace
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Michael Wittmann
Injection Molding
Wittmann Talks Turkey at NPE
Wittmann Talks Turkey at NPE

May 7, 2024

Jordan Robertson of StackTeck holds ultrathin PET cups
Packaging
PET ‘Power Couple’ Pushes Recycling to the Max
PET ‘Power Couple’ Pushes Recycling to the Max

May 7, 2024

part of the circularity demo system
Medical
How to Transform a Medical Vial Into a Bottle Opener
How to Transform a Medical Vial Into a Bottle Opener

May 6, 2024

Recent Headlines