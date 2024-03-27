Matsui America’s new Raptor 22 pelletizing system, which lets molders reuse expensive engineered resins like LCP, PEEK, PA46, and others, will be on display at NPE2024 in Orlando, FL.

Clean, uniform pellets ready for reuse

The Raptor 22’s proprietary screw design combats carbonization and material shear heat. The pelletizer’s carbide rotating blade cuts at high speed to produce rounded, tear-shaped pellets that are then cooled by a vacuum-based conveying system as the material travels to a cyclone receiver. The resulting pellets are clean and uniform, the company said, because the Raptor induces “very little” deterioration of physical material properties.

Pellets suitable for molding optically critical parts

Pairing the Raptor 22 with Matsui’s molding defect elimination capabilities allows recycled materials to be used in molding applications in which optical properties are critical. For instance, the company’s static eliminator moves powdered material to eliminate black and white spots, burning, and uneven weighting and blending.

“The Raptor 22 pelletizing system helps our customers to save significant material and operating costs with the ability to recycle and reuse extremely expensive materials like LCP [and] PEEK, among others,” said Mike Kott, general manager of business development at Matsui America. “Additionally, our technology contributes to sustainable plastics use by reusing some of these materials instead of sending them to a landfill.”

Materials that the Raptor 22 allows processors to reuse include LCP, COC, COP, PC, and other highly engineered recycled materials.

Visit Matsui America at booth W743 at NPE2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando from May 6 to 10.