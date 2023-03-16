Plastics Hall of Fame to Induct 17 New Members at NPE in May

The rejuvenated Plastics Hall of Fame Inc. today announced it will welcome 17 new members in a formal induction ceremony on May 5 in Orlando, FL. This will bring the total number of individuals in the Plastics Hall of Fame (PHoF), which was founded in 1972, to 236.

The induction ceremony will begin at 5:30 pm on Sunday in the Orange County Convention Center, on the eve of the opening of the big, weeklong NPE2024 trade show.

In addition to the May 5 event, the PHoF will have exposure on the NPE show floor. This involves a new feature, called the Walk of Fame, adjacent to the Innovation Stage (Booth #2380 in the OCCC’s West Hall). There, according to Dr. Maureen Steinwall, PHoF president and herself a member of its Class of 2015, all 236 inductees will be featured behind 28 Plexiglas display panels arranged around the very large stand.

An important slice of history

The Society of the Plastics Industry Inc. (SPI) established the Hall of Fame 52 years ago in conjunction with Modern Plastics magazine, which spawned PlasticsToday, “to recognize those living Americans who, through creativity, dedication, work, and accomplishments, have contributed most significantly to the growth and success of the plastics industry.” In 1973 the membership criteria were expanded to include deserving deceased industry members.

SPI (now called the Plastics Industry Association, or simply PLASTICS) assumed full control for managing the organization in 1976. A decade later, the PHoF operating committee created the Plastics Academy Inc. to assume responsibility for managing the Hall and its various activities. The Plastics Academy has now morphed into the Plastics Hall of Fame Inc.

For this year’s class, the nominating committee screened and shortlisted the candidates from among 58 nominations. The board of directors and its current living members then selected the 15 new members.

After extensive further research, the group added two additional “historical” members, Steinwall noted. She said the plan is to continue the practice of adding historical members to each class going forward. To qualify for this category, the individuals must have lived approximately 150 years ago and been overlooked all this time for their significant contributions to the industry.

Honoring those who helped shape the industry, Steinwall, who assumed her leadership role with the PHoF two years ago, said: “The Plastics Hall of Fame honors the people who have brought important solutions to our world with breakthroughs in plastics. Our members are pioneering researchers, scholars, innovators, and leaders all over the world who created materials and products that have answered society’s needs and transformed the way we live.

“We hope that many of you will come to help us celebrate the individuals and the vital contributions of the Class of 2024 at NPE on May 5.” See a video about the Plastics Hall of Fame. For more information about the upcoming gala, visit https://plasticshof.vfairs.com.

Introducing the Class of 2024

In all, the Class of 2024 includes nine new living members and eight posthumous inductees. They are featured in this slide show, in alphabetical order with their primary company or organization in parentheses, and a very brief note about his or her key accomplishments.