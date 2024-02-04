Obituary: Plastics Industry Analyst Zachary Moore Passes Away at Age 43

We have sadly learned of the passing of Zachary Taylor Moore, who worked for more than 16 years in the petrochemical and energy industries and was a senior editor at ICIS, a global commodity intelligence firm for the energy, chemical, and fertilizer industries. Moore also authored a monthly resin report for PlasticsToday. He was 43 when he passed away in Houston on January 25.

Before joining ICIS in Houston, Moore specialized in market intelligence for ChemOrbis in Istanbul, where he lived for more than a decade, according to the obituary published on legacy.com. An avid traveler, he visited more than 50 countries.

Born in Greensboro, NC, Moore completed a bachelor of business administration degree from Georgia State University, majoring in economics with minors in accounting and finance. He was also a research intern at the Cato Institute. Moore completed a master's degree from the University of North Carolina Greensboro, with a concentration in medieval European history and a minor in Asian history.

After his time abroad, he settled in Houston, which he grew to love, and became a dedicated Houston Rockets fan, according to the Legacy.com obituary.

A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christ Church Cathedral in Houston, where he was an active member.

Those who knew Zachary are invited to share their memories on legacy.com.