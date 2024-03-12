Inteplast Pioneers Mass Balance Certified BOPP Film

Inteplast Group’s biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) Films business unit has received ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) PLUS certification for three facilities: Gray Court, SC; Lolita, TX; and Morristown, TN. Inteplast BOPP Films can now produce and supply ISCC-certified materials that are attributed via a mass balance approach.

This makes the company one of the first North American BOPP film manufacturers to hold the ISCC PLUS designation and aligns with its sustainability goals.

RICK LINGLE/CANVA

Paul Marquard, general manager and VP of BOPP Films, says that the ISCC PLUS certification’s mass balance approach fortifies circular economic development and makes waste a restorative resource.

“Inteplast BOPP Films is committed to embracing the principles of a circular economy, which will shape our operational procedures and product innovation,” he states. “With ISCC PLUS certification, we are equipped to provide cutting-edge recycling solutions that align with the objectives of packaging converters and consumer product companies. Ultimately, our certified materials contribute to a significant reduction in the utilization of fossil-based virgin plastics within packaging.”

Rafael Bayona, director of research and development, quality assurance, and technology, explained that customers’ demand for incorporated recycled materials is increasing.

“The flexible packaging industry is demanding end-of-life solutions. The development of advanced recycling technology has been established in North America and will continue to expand in scale. The ISCC PLUS certification at our United States facilities and our plan to expand the certification to our remaining Canadian plant, allows us to provide films linked to varying levels of certified material across our full portfolio of films (mass balance).”

Every department in the BOPP Films U.S.-based plants have been trained to implement ISCC PLUS-certification standards in areas of sales, production, marketing, and procurement, according to Bayona. The remaining BOPP Films plant in Lanoraie, QC, is expected to be certified Q2 of 2024.