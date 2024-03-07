Sponsored By

Interested in a Polystyrene Foam (EPS) Recycling Grant?

Up to $50,000 per grant for expanded polystyrene is available from the Foam Recycling Coalition for drop-off centers, curbside programs, or MRFs.

Rick Lingle

March 7, 2024

1 Min Read
The High Point, NC, MRF received a $50,000 grant from the FRC for a densifier that enabled the city’s 117,000 residents to recycle EPS materials.FRC

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) aka polystyrene foam is a versatile and lightweight plastic valued for its low cost, buoyancy, and insulating qualities for packaging, buildings, and other markets. However, EPS is also vilified for its environmental impact and lack of recycling infrastructure of much consequence.

However, that’s changing grant by grant through the efforts of the Foam Recycling Coalition of the Foodservice Packaging Institute (FPI).

For organizations looking to increase EPS recycling, the FRC’s grant program is open to public, private, and non-profit entities that are engaged with drop-off centers, curbside programs, or material recovery facilities (MRFs). Applications of up to $50,000 per grant for qualified entities will be accepted from March 18 through April 22, 2024. The application form can be downloaded at www.RecycleFoam.org/grants.

The organization is hosting an informational webinar on foam recycling and the grant program on Thursday, March 21, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET that will feature past grant recipients and a foam recycling solutions provider. You can register for the Grant Support for Foam Recycling Webinar here.

For background, PlasticsToday published a feature on the FRC program in November, Polystyrene Foam Recycling Incentivized by Investment, Innovation.

About the Author(s)

Rick Lingle

Rick Lingle

Senior Technical Editor, Packaging Digest and PlasticsToday

Rick Lingle is Senior Technical Editor, Packaging Digest and PlasticsToday. He’s been a packaging media journalist since 1985 specializing in food, beverage and plastic markets. He has a chemistry degree from Clarke College and has worked in food industry R&D for Standard Brands/Nabisco and the R.T. French Co. Reach him at [email protected] or 630-481-1426.

See more from Rick Lingle
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

stethoscope on top of market reports
Medical
Medical Plastics Market Projected to Soar by Double Digits
Medical Plastics Market Projected to Soar by Double Digits

Mar 7, 2024

Sponsored Content
Polyamides — Not Just for Sutures
Polyamides — Not Just for Sutures

Apr 10, 2024

dial showing score
Medical
MedAccred Expands Access to Small and Medium Sized Medtech OEMs
MedAccred Expands Access to Small and Medium Sized Medtech OEMs

Mar 6, 2024

Recent Headlines