Part of Germany’s Wirthwein Group, the operation in New Bern, NC, mainly molds parts for dishwashers, Samsung products, and the automotive sector.
March 30, 2024
Wirthwein New Bern Corp. will lay off approximately 50 workers starting in May from a total workforce of 120 positions, according to a notification under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.
Based in New Bern, NC, Wirthwein is part of Germany’s Wirthwein Group, which provides injection molding, extrusion, and other plastics processing services to a range of industries. The New Bern location molds plastic parts for dishwashers, Samsung products, and the automotive sector, among others, according to several local media outlets reporting on the layoffs.
“Business circumstances make the layoffs necessary, according to paperwork filed with the NC Department of Commerce,” reports Business North Carolina. “The company is consolidating its appliance business in New Bern, according to the company. Other businesses, including automotive and new energy, will move out of the New Bern facility.”
The New Bern plant was founded in 2003, according to the Wirthwein website, and was operating under the name Carolina Technical Plastics Corp. until June 30, 2020. The Wirthwein Group has a second US location in Fountain Inn, SC, and employs more than 3,000 people in 22 locations around the world.
The remaining employees at Wirthwein New Bern will exclusively service German appliance maker BSH, which also has a plant in New Bern, according to Business North Carolina.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
North Carolina Plastics Processor to Lay Off Almost Half of WorkforceMarch 30, 2024|1 Min Read
Covestro Inaugurates Polycarbonate Copolymers Plant in EuropeMarch 29, 2024|2 Min Read
Resin Price Report: Buyers Hit Pause as Close of First Quarter NearsMarch 29, 2024|3 Min Read
Marelli Opens Interior Innovation Center in JapanMarch 28, 2024|3 Min Read