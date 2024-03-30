Sponsored By

Part of Germany’s Wirthwein Group, the operation in New Bern, NC, mainly molds parts for dishwashers, Samsung products, and the automotive sector.

March 30, 2024

paper cutouts of people in a row being cut with scissors
Andry Djumantara/iStock via Getty Images

Wirthwein New Bern Corp. will lay off approximately 50 workers starting in May from a total workforce of 120 positions, according to a notification under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

Based in New Bern, NC, Wirthwein is part of Germany’s Wirthwein Group, which provides injection molding, extrusion, and other plastics processing services to a range of industries. The New Bern location molds plastic parts for dishwashers, Samsung products, and the automotive sector, among others, according to several local media outlets reporting on the layoffs.

“Business circumstances make the layoffs necessary, according to paperwork filed with the NC Department of Commerce,” reports Business North Carolina. “The company is consolidating its appliance business in New Bern, according to the company. Other businesses, including automotive and new energy, will move out of the New Bern facility.”

The New Bern plant was founded in 2003, according to the Wirthwein website, and was operating under the name Carolina Technical Plastics Corp. until June 30, 2020. The Wirthwein Group has a second US location in Fountain Inn, SC, and employs more than 3,000 people in 22 locations around the world.

The remaining employees at Wirthwein New Bern will exclusively service German appliance maker BSH, which also has a plant in New Bern, according to Business North Carolina.

About the Author(s)

Norbert Sparrow

Norbert Sparrow

Editor in chief of PlasticsToday since 2015, Norbert Sparrow has more than 30 years of editorial experience in business-to-business media. He studied journalism at the Centre Universitaire d'Etudes du Journalisme in Strasbourg, France, where he earned a master's degree.

www.linkedin.com/in/norbertsparrow

