Wirthwein New Bern Corp. will lay off approximately 50 workers starting in May from a total workforce of 120 positions, according to a notification under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

Based in New Bern, NC, Wirthwein is part of Germany’s Wirthwein Group, which provides injection molding, extrusion, and other plastics processing services to a range of industries. The New Bern location molds plastic parts for dishwashers, Samsung products, and the automotive sector, among others, according to several local media outlets reporting on the layoffs.

“Business circumstances make the layoffs necessary, according to paperwork filed with the NC Department of Commerce,” reports Business North Carolina. “The company is consolidating its appliance business in New Bern, according to the company. Other businesses, including automotive and new energy, will move out of the New Bern facility.”

The New Bern plant was founded in 2003, according to the Wirthwein website, and was operating under the name Carolina Technical Plastics Corp. until June 30, 2020. The Wirthwein Group has a second US location in Fountain Inn, SC, and employs more than 3,000 people in 22 locations around the world.

The remaining employees at Wirthwein New Bern will exclusively service German appliance maker BSH, which also has a plant in New Bern, according to Business North Carolina.