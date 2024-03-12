Woman Engineer Explains Why She’s ‘Sorry, Not Sorry’ for Her Ambition

Engineering director Kerrie Greenfelder will be the keynote speaker at the first-ever NPE Women in Plastics Breakfast on May 7 during NPE2024 in Orlando, FL.

Her address, “Sorry, I’m Not Sorry (A Tale of Unapologetic Ambition),” will spotlight how confidence can support success in the workplace — and how attendees can harness their ambition by learning to remove the word “sorry” from their daily lives.

Greenfelder leads a team of engineers for the Water Division of infrastructure builder Burns & McDonnell.

Kerrie Greenfelder, engineering director at Burns & McDonnell. Image courtesy of LinkedIn.

"I was honored to be asked to speak at this event and am looking forward to connecting with every individual who attends,” Greenfelder said. “In any career, transparency and honest communication are vital, as they allow us to learn from one another and grow as an industry — and that is exactly what we will be doing at NPE. I am proud to share my experiences with my colleagues and help pave a way for the future of plastics.”

Greenfelder has held multiple roles with the Society of Women Engineers and the Kansas Society of Professional Engineers and is licensed in Illinois, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, and Missouri.

“The Women in Plastics Breakfast is an incredible opportunity to hear from strong female leaders,” explained Ashley Hood-Morley, vice president of industry engagement at the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS). “Kerrie’s story of empathy and ambition is an inspiration to our community, and we are honored and excited to unite generations of women in this industry.”

The Women in Plastics Breakfast is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Orange County Convention Center. The session is sponsored by LyondellBasell and Syensqo.

Register to secure your seat at the breakfast. Earn a discounted rate until May 5, or register on-site at full price.

For more news about the largest plastics industry event in the Americas, visit the NPE News page at PlasticsToday.