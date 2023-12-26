Sponsored By

Bio-polyamide Market Set for Substantial Growth

Average annual growth of 14.5% will boost market value to more than $800 million by 2032, according to market watcher Fact.MR.

Stephen Moore

December 26, 2023

castor beans and oil
Arkema produces PA 11 from castor beans in Singapore.alexander ruiz/iStock via Getty Images

At a Glance

  • Automotive a key driver in global demand for bio-polyamide
  • China dominates worldwide consumption, with 42.3% share

The global bio-polyamide (PA) market is poised to witness substantial growth with a projected compound annual growth rate of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032, according to analysis by market research firm Fact.MR. 

The automotive industry's imperative to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle weight is a key driver of increased adoption of bio-PA. The market is expected to receive a boost from advances in energy conservation and growing demand for eco-friendly solutions. Given their lightweight attributes and high strength-to-weight ratio, engineering plastics, including bio-PA, find extensive applications beyond automotive in sectors such as electrical.

Key market insights

  • The global bio-PA market is forecast to attain a valuation of $800.7 million by 2032.

  • The North American market is projected to witness substantial growth of 14.7% per year over the forecast period.

  • China holds a dominant position, accounting for a significant 42.3% share of the global bio-polyamide market; Europe has a  24.4% share.

  • Anticipated growth in demand for PA 6 is expected to reach 14.8% per annum from 2022 to 2032.

Competitive dynamics in bio-PA

Bio-PA manufacturers are strategically directing their efforts toward expanding operations in emerging markets. European player Arkema, for example, has constructed a bio-PA plant in Singapore, which started up in 2022 and is producing PA 11 from castor beans. The company also added PA 11 capacity in Changshu, China, in the form of a powder plant that started up in early 2023. The material is used in durable home appliances, energy-efficient transport, and advanced additive manufacturing (3D printing), primarily for consumer, industrial, and aerospace markets.

Related:Are Bio-Plastics the Future of Electronics?

Fellow European PA supplier Evonik also produces the material in Singapore — a PA 12 variant — and it recently debuted a powder product for 3D printing based on bio-circular raw material. Infinam eCO PA 12 is said to be the world’s first PA 12 powder material for industrial 3D printing that substitutes 100% of fossil feedstock with bio-circular raw material from waste cooking oil in a mass balancing process.

DSM Engineering Materials is another supplier with bio-based PA in its portfolio — a 100% bio-based high-temperature PA. For its part, Lanxess employs sustainable cyclohexane for production of bio-based PA 6 at its plant in Belgium.

About the Author(s)

Stephen Moore

Stephen Moore

Stephen has been with PlasticsToday and its preceding publications Modern Plastics and Injection Molding since 1992, throughout this time based in the Asia Pacific region, including stints in Japan, Australia, and his current location Singapore. His current beat focuses on automotive. Stephen is an avid folding bicycle rider, often taking his bike on overseas business trips, and a proud dachshund owner.

