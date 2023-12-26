Bio-polyamide Market Set for Substantial Growth

Bio-polyamide Market Set for Substantial GrowthBio-polyamide Market Set for Substantial Growth
Average annual growth of 14.5% will boost market value to more than $800 million by 2032, according to market watcher Fact.MR.
- Automotive a key driver in global demand for bio-polyamide
- China dominates worldwide consumption, with 42.3% share
The global bio-polyamide (PA) market is poised to witness substantial growth with a projected compound annual growth rate of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032, according to analysis by market research firm Fact.MR.
The automotive industry's imperative to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle weight is a key driver of increased adoption of bio-PA. The market is expected to receive a boost from advances in energy conservation and growing demand for eco-friendly solutions. Given their lightweight attributes and high strength-to-weight ratio, engineering plastics, including bio-PA, find extensive applications beyond automotive in sectors such as electrical.
The global bio-PA market is forecast to attain a valuation of $800.7 million by 2032.
The North American market is projected to witness substantial growth of 14.7% per year over the forecast period.
China holds a dominant position, accounting for a significant 42.3% share of the global bio-polyamide market; Europe has a 24.4% share.
Anticipated growth in demand for PA 6 is expected to reach 14.8% per annum from 2022 to 2032.
Bio-PA manufacturers are strategically directing their efforts toward expanding operations in emerging markets. European player Arkema, for example, has constructed a bio-PA plant in Singapore, which started up in 2022 and is producing PA 11 from castor beans. The company also added PA 11 capacity in Changshu, China, in the form of a powder plant that started up in early 2023. The material is used in durable home appliances, energy-efficient transport, and advanced additive manufacturing (3D printing), primarily for consumer, industrial, and aerospace markets.
Fellow European PA supplier Evonik also produces the material in Singapore — a PA 12 variant — and it recently debuted a powder product for 3D printing based on bio-circular raw material. Infinam eCO PA 12 is said to be the world’s first PA 12 powder material for industrial 3D printing that substitutes 100% of fossil feedstock with bio-circular raw material from waste cooking oil in a mass balancing process.
DSM Engineering Materials is another supplier with bio-based PA in its portfolio — a 100% bio-based high-temperature PA. For its part, Lanxess employs sustainable cyclohexane for production of bio-based PA 6 at its plant in Belgium.
