New All-electric Series Is Winner for Wintec at Chinaplas

After a three-year absence from the all-electric machine market segment, Engel’s low-cost injection machine affiliate Wintec is back with the e-win SE series of machines with clamping forces ranging between 50 and 380 tonnes. “Without small machines, 90% of our focus was on auto,” says Markus Fuchs, president of sales and service at Wintec Global and president of the Engel Group in Southeast Asia. “With small machines, technical and less-challenging medical applications, as well as packaging, will become more accessible for us. We want to aim for market share by adding a cost-competitive all-electric machine range [to] address the electrification trend driven by Japanese OEMs,” he added.

Performance at a competitive price point.

“The new t-win SE hydraulic two-platen injection molding machine is a complete iteration of the original t-win series,” said Fuchs. “The t-win SE is a refurbished machine with a competitive price point and even better performance. There are molders who appreciate European quality but at the same time we appreciate that Engel machine prices may be a little high, even for auto Tier Is. We are addressing this issue with the new machine series.”

The all-electric, high-precision e-win SE series of injection molding machines boasts stability and a compact design that saves on production space. Further, its consistent and efficient production pattern significantly reduces production costs, according to Engel.

Cycle-time optimization.

Thanks to high injection speed capacity and other performance parameters, the e-win SE press maximizes capacity while reducing cycle time. The e-win SE is also equipped with the user-friendly Wintec C3 controller, which delivers operational flexibility and the capability to perform more complex injection molding applications. It also meets the high standards of intelligent manufacturing required by industries such as medical, packaging, and 3C electronics.

In conjunction with the launch of the new machines, Wintec has also introduced its first high-efficiency linear robot — the a-win. The robot for t-win machines offers increased payload capacity. Wintec’s integrated control concept and digital solutions ensure that all movements mesh together perfectly.