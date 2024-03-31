Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compound supplier Kraiburg TPE will showcase its portfolio of sustainable solutions, including bio-based and recycled-content TPEs, at NPE2024 in Orlando in May.

These materials are targeted for use in consumer goods and automotive and industrial applications.

“NPE provides us with the best platform to highlight our expertise, technical capabilities, and innovative solutions within the TPE sector,” said Oliver Zintner, CEO of Kraiburg TPE. “We welcome the opportunity not only to network with key OEMs and processors within the industry, but also to address the challenges presented by our customers and show the unique products, services, and global supply options available through Kraiburg TPE.”

Having recently introduced sustainability as one of its core competencies, Kraiburg TPE will spotlight its sustainable materials, including the:

RC/UV/AM series for automotive exteriors with adhesion to PP. Made with 30% to 50% post-industrial recycled content, these UV-resistant materials come in black with a hardness scale of 65 to 90 Shore A.

RC/FG/AM series for automotive interior applications with adhesion to PP and up to 40% post-industrial recycled content, depending on hardness ranging from 65 to 85 Shore A.

RC/PCR/AM series for consumer and industrial applications featuring up to 44% post-consumer recycled content with hardness ranging from 40 to 90 Shore A. These materials are available in grey but can accept coloring.

Meanwhile, Kraiburg has expanded its Thermolast R range of TPEs with bio-based grades that can reduce PCF — a measure of greenhouse gas emissions — by up to 50%. Each of these new compounds, designed for adhesion to PP, ABS/PC, and PA, features more than 70% bio-content and hardness between 30 and 85 Shore A. These materials demonstrated properties comparable to those of fossil-based TPEs in trials for injection molding and extrusion.

Visit Kraiburg in the south hall at booth S28059 at NPE2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from May 6 to 10.