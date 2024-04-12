Trinseo will introduce new flame-retardant polycarbonate (PC) and PC/acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) materials at Chinaplas 2024 in Shanghai that are manufactured without the use of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or halogenated additives, with options of recycled content, to boot. The company is exhibiting in booth F52 in hall 6.2 from April 23 to 26.

EV battery chargers among the applications.

Emerge PC 8600PV and 8600PR resins along with Emerge PC/ABS 7360E65 resins will first be launched in the Asia-Pacific market, targeting applications such as battery chargers, IT equipment, electronic and electrical products, and voltage stabilizers. Both Emerge 8600PR and Emerge 7360E65 use post-consumer recycled (PCR) substrates, while maintaining performance similar to virgin materials.

PFAS chemicals are commonly used for their important flame-retardant properties, as well as their resistance to heat, oil, stain, grease, and water. These new products maintain those critical performance attributes while addressing the growing demand and regulatory pressures to reduce the use of PFAS, especially in the consumer electronics and electrical industries.

Accelerating development of PFAS-free materials.

“Sustainable products are at the core of everything we do at Trinseo,” said Han Hendriks, senior vice president and chief technology officer. “By leveraging our extensive knowledge and technical expertise with PCR products, along with our deep insights into the consumer electronics and electrical industries, we are accelerating the development of products without the use of PFAS or halogenated additives. This is done in response to the market's required shift toward sustainably advantaged solutions.”

Emerge PC 8600PV and 8600PR flame-retardant grades are UL94 V0 rated (1.5 mm) for all colors, boast high-temperature resistance, and can deliver both glossy and matte finishes. They also feature dimensional stability, impact resistance, a wide processing window, and UV resistance.

Emerge PC/ABS 7360E65 is a thermally stable high-flow material that is suited for thin-wall applications. Other performance parameters are similar to the PC grades, while the grade also incorporates 65% recycled content.