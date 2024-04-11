Plastic Molding Technology (PMT) announced yesterday the appointment of John Duke as its new CEO. He will oversee operations across PMT’s Denver-area and El Paso locations, applying a customer-first mindset to continue expanding thermoforming and injection molding capabilities.

Duke has nearly three decades of experience in the manufacturing sector, having held senior management positions across several divisions of Corning. His expertise also includes managing global manufacturing facilities, fostering innovation and talent development, and expanding business development efforts in the Industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and life science sectors, according to the news release. He received a BS in materials science and engineering from the University of Utah and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“I am honored to lead Plastic Molding Technology into its next chapter, focusing on exceptional customer experience, continuing operational improvements and product-led growth,” Duke said. “We are passionate about our customers and look forward to helping them achieve their growth targets through best-in-class products and services.”

A portfolio company of California-based Tide Rock Holdings, PMT was founded in 1973 by Charles E. Sholtis in El Paso, TX, and was led by his son Charles A. Scholtis until January 2022, when Tide Rock purchased the firm. In April of that year, the private equity company rebranded its plastics manufacturing portfolio, which at that time also included Plastics Design & Manufacturing, Pikes Peak Plastics, and Altratek Plastics, under the Plastic Molding Technology banner. In an article in PlasticsToday, then Group CEO Michael Engler explained the strategy.

