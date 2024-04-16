New fifth-generation injection molding machines (IMMs) from Haitian and Zhafir will be demonstrated by Absolute Haitian at NPE2024 in Orlando, FL, next month. And, the Haitian Group will introduce its CNC machine tool lines in their first-ever US trade show appearance.

Four IMM cells will be viewable at Absolute Haitian’s 70-x-70-foot booth:

Zhafir Zeres 5 Electric IMM. A 214-ton machine that will demonstrate production of an ABS medical IV filter with an 8x8 cavity stack mold and 18-second cycle time.

Zhafir Venus 5 All-electric IMM. A 101-ton machine that will demonstrate production of a Tritan copolyester medical syringe barrel with a four-cavity mold and 18-second cycle time.

Haitian Mars 5 Servo-hydraulic IMM. A 315-ton machine that will demonstrate production of a polypropylene consumer storage container with a single-cavity mold and 50-second cycle time.

Haitian Jupiter 5 Servo-hydraulic two-platen IMM. A 731-ton machine that will demonstrate production of PC/ABS automotive outer panel with a two-cavity mold and 60-second cycle time.

Generation 5 Haitian and Zhafir IMMs use up to 20% less energy with shorter cycle times and smaller footprints. AI algorithms and sensors provide intelligent control to improve energy usage, accuracy, consistency, real-time monitoring, and diagnostics.

The Haitian servo-hydraulic IMMs feature an electric screw drive up to 120 mm to cut energy usage and improve process stability.

Performance of these Gen 5 machines is enhanced by the improved integration of auxiliary/peripheral equipment. Each features a large KEBA control interface to access intelligent diagnostics.

Visit Absolute Haitian at Booth W943 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from May 6 to 10.