David Preusse has announced he is stepping down as president of Wittmann USA and will be succeeded in that position by Sonny Morneault, VP of Sales, effective May 2024 at NPE in Orlando, FL. Preusse, who has served as president since 2002, is transitioning to a part-time business development role with the company.

Wittmann Global Group President Michael Wittmann made the announcement via video at a recent company luncheon in Torrington, CT, where the Austria-based company has its US headquarters.

“My friendship with David Preusse goes back to February 1996, when I was general manager of Wittmann Robot & Automation in the USA,” said Wittmann. “Our chemistry fit right away, and I hired him to be sales manager. David quickly increased our sales and market share, and he took over as president when I returned to Austria in 2002. He has succeeded in expanding our business in every respect over the years, and this year, Wittmann USA will be our top sales producer in the world, overtaking Wittmann Germany — a great accomplishment. We wish him all the best in his new part-time role with the company,” said Wittmann.

“I’m pleased to announce that Sonny Morneault will be taking over as President of Wittmann USA in May 2024,” added Wittmann. “Sonny has really earned the respect of his team as the company’s sales leader for the past several years, and I am sure he will do a great job as David’s replacement, managing the company in the future.”

Morneault joined Wittmann in 2007 as product manager for dryers and worked his way through the ranks, becoming Wittmann USA’s VP of sales in 2015. During that time, Morneault increased Wittmann USA’s overall sales by 30%, said the announcement.

Preusse said that turning over the leadership of Wittmann USA to Morneault is an ideal transition for the company and its customers. “I am leaving Wittmann USA in capable hands with Sonny. He is well versed in who we are, and what we do well, and has been instrumental in contributing to our tremendous growth. After his 17 years here, he has earned this promotion,” said Preusse.

Jason Long, national sales manager for Wittmann USA’s robots and automation division since 2017, will replace Morneault as VP of sales. Long has a 25-year career in the plastics industry, joining Wittmann USA in 2006 as a field service technician installing and repairing Wittmann robots across the country.

