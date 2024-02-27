BASF CEO Michael Heinz will be one of two keynote speakers at NPE2024, the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced today. His presentation, titled "Our Plastics Journey: The Road to a Sustainable Future,” will address challenges facing the industry, the importance of collaboration along the value chain, and prospects for sustainability, PLASTICS said.

“I am honored to be part of the largest plastics industry trade show in the Americas,” said Heinz. “As an industry, driving innovation toward a more sustainable future is our imperative. I am excited to share my thoughts on what is needed to make this journey a successful one and exchange with many of you at NPE.”

Heinz has been chairman and CEO of BASF Corp. since 2021, leading all activities of the North American affiliate of Germany-based BASF SE. BASF is a leading provider of raw materials, additives, and polymers crucial for the production and enhancement of various plastic products.

A member of the BASF SE Board of Executive Directors since 2011, Heinz has been with BASF for four decades and has spent more than 10 years in various leadership positions in the United States. Earlier in his career, he oversaw BASF’s activities in Ecuador and Mexico. Born in Mannheim, Germany, Heinz studied business administration at the College of Applied Sciences in Ludwigshafen, Germany. He received an MBA from Duke University in North Carolina in 2000.

He is scheduled to speak on May 8 at 8 a.m. in the Chapin Theater at the Orange County Convention Center. NPE2024 takes place from May 6 to 10, 2024, and will feature more than 100 educational sessions and more than 100 speakers, both on and off the show floor, representing the global plastics industry.