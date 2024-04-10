There has been a lot of activity in the medical molding space of late, with Atalys’ acquisition of Schnipke and Moldgenix (née Total Molding Services) coming under the wing of Haartz Family Holdings. Now comes word of the launch of a new company, Polymer Medical Inc. in Orchard Park, NY.

While the company may be a new kid on the medical molding block, it’s run by a pair of plastics industry veterans. Polymer Medical President Benjamin Harp most recently was president of Silikon Technologies for almost seven years following almost 20 years leading Polymer Conversions. Vice President of Operations Tom Rybicki spent 19 years with Harp at Polymer Conversions, where he was director of operations. Their new venture provides healthcare and biosciences clients with contract injection molding, tool building, tool transfer, secondary operations, and finished medical device assembly services.

From drug delivery to disposables

Polymer Medical will be focused on the production of drug-delivery systems, medical disposables, devices for home healthcare to orthopedics, specialty packaging, and pharmaceutical disposables, said the announcement.

Demographic shifts and new approaches to home-based healthcare have created an opportunity for a new entrant in contract manufacturing for the medical sector, explained Harp. “Our knowledge of the specifications and science of producing polymers for healthcare and bioscience along with what we understand about delivering product quality and innovation give us a competitive edge,” said Harp.

Robust medical polymers market

The medical polymers market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than five percent through 2030, reaching a value of more than $30 billion, according to some business analysts. That's one good reason to get in the game. In addition, Harp and Rybicki believe North American customers are more eager than before the pandemic to favor US-based suppliers. While they acknowledge that the playing field is already packed with competition, they see Polymer Medical’s creativity, design know-how, process control, and tooling expertise as critical differentiators.

Feedback loop improves outcomes

“When a client comes to us, we’ll provide design for manufacturing analysis to offer ways to improve on what they’re already trusting us to make,” said Rybicki in a prepared statement. “When we take an order from a customer, we assess their tool, or mold, for those big or small things that could disrupt production. That saves money for the customer and ensures quality.”

Polymer Medical said it has invested in quality management systems, in part to meet the ISO 13485:2016 standard. Class 7 and 8 cleanrooms are on site in the refurbished plant.