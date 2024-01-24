TekniPlex Healthcare Adds Multilayer Blown Film Capabilities

Customer demand is leading one packaging company to add a new manufacturing line to its production portfolio. TekniPlex Healthcare has announced plans to install a multilayer blown film line in a cleanroom environment at its facility in Puurs, Belgium.

The new line exemplifies the company’s strategy to develop higher-order barrier solutions, according to the press release. The line is expected to be operational during the second quarter of this year, with full-scale commercial production following shortly thereafter, officials said. The new multilayer line joins several monolayer lines in the facility’s ISO Class 7 cleanrooms.

As some healthcare market players shift from food- to pharma-grade resin for packaging produced in GMP-compliant cleanroom conditions, TekniPlex said its customers have expressed a need for higher barrier solutions that require multilayer film/bag capabilities. To produce or protect sensitive products, some segments of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets demand high levels of cleanliness in their packaging or processing. TekniPlex Healthcare, a company that applies its expertise in materials science to help deliver better patient outcomes, has a longstanding history of producing low-density polyethylene (LDPE) bags that meet strict cleanliness requirements. Both film extrusion and bag sealing are conducted in cleanroom environments at the Puurs facility, officials said. Additionally, all TekniPlex cleanroom-manufactured bags are double or triple packed for use in customers’ cleanrooms and can be individually labeled for comprehensive supply chain traceability. Custom resins or resin blends, including custom additives, are available, as are certified gamma-sterilized products.

“There is a growing demand for films extruded and bags sealed in cleanroom environments across various healthcare categories,” said Bryan Wesselmann, vice president of sales and marketing for TekniPlex. “The introduction of cleanroom production for multilayer blown films and bags at our Puurs, Belgium, facility demonstrates our dedication to acquiring more extensive, market-responsive capabilities. This expansion aligns with our goal of increasing capacities and market share for our existing solutions portfolio.”

TekniPlex has its headquarters in Wayne, PA, and operates facilities and offices across the globe.